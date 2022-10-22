Ola launches S1 Air e-scooter, MoveOS 3 software upgrade

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Ola Electric on Saturday expanded its e-scooter portfolio with the launch of its new S1 Air targetting the mass market segment.

The mass market scooter, which comes with a range of 100 km on a full charge in Indian driving conditions, is likely to be "a game-changer" in the country that is dominated by two-wheelers, said Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

"Our mission of ensuring all 2Ws in India are electric by 2025 is in sight!” Aggarwal said.

The launch comes two months after it announced the launch of its electric car and the new S1 scooter. Ola Electric had launched its first two electric scooters S1 Pro and S1 in August 2021. However, the company was pulled into controversies following delayed deliveries, safety-related incidents and production issues related to the S1 scooter.

The company has also been in the news recently for its questionable work culture, sudden layoff plans and many top-level exits.

On Saturday, the company also launched the MoveOS 3 software upgrade, which will be made available over the air to all its customers by December this month. The upgrade will include features like 'proximity unlock' that will unlock the vehicle once the rider walks closer to it and will make vehicles compatible with Ola’s Hypercharger network. With the Hyperchargers, users will now be able to get a range of 50km in 15 minutes of charging.

The upgrade will also have a 'vacation mode' to conserve the battery of the vehicle for 200 days when the user is away on a vacation, said Aggarwal.

The company also unveiled accessories including a centre stand and a 'buddy step' for pillion riders who prefer to sit sideways.

The company "will definitely launch" electric vehicles in the motorcycle segment by next year, Aggarwal said during the press conference.