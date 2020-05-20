OnePlus India appoints Navnit Nakra as vice president

OnePlus India appoints Navnit Nakra as vice president and chief strategy officer

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 15:42 ist

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus on Wednesday said it has appointed Navnit Nakra as vice president and chief strategy officer for its India operations.

As part of the OnePlus senior leadership team, Nakra will spearhead the company's corporate strategy plans in the India region, a statement said.

In his new role, Nakra will be leading the strategic operations on the Red Cable Club, OnePlus' digital lifestyle membership initiative, and will also drive key strategic partnerships that are vital to the India business, it added.

Prior to OnePlus, Nakra has worked with Apple as the head of affordability in India for over three years, and with Citibank N. A. for nearly 15 years.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
One Plus

What's Brewing

COVID-19 to push 60 million into poverty: World Bank

COVID-19 to push 60 million into poverty: World Bank

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 