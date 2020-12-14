Over 200 Air India employees submit EoI for stake in carrier: Report

With help of private financial backing, a group of 209 Air India employees submitted an expression of interest for the indebted carrier, according to a report by the Business Standard.

The bidding process is being led by Air India’s current commercial director, Meenakshi Malik. “We have submitted an EoI along with a partner who will give us financial backing,” she confirmed to the publication.

It is important to note that Air India’s divestment guidelines set by the government do not allow it to partner with a private entity; it can only partner with a bank or a financial institution.

All 209 employees in the bid will be asked to give Rs 1 lakh for the bid, apart from the private entity’s contribution. Through this bid, the group aims to get a 51 per cent take in the airline.

“Due to the support we will receive from our financial partner, I anticipate that each of us will have to make a contribution of no more than Rs 1,00,000 to bid for the company, this is a detail which I will be better placed to convey to you once we have passed the initial stage of the EoI. Moreover, after successfully completing stage one, we are planning our bid in such a way that no single employee will have to take on the financial risk of more than Rs 1,00,000.” Malik had said to employees in a memo earlier.

According to the report, pilots and other crew members are asking employees to refrain from this process as the management has failed to address their concerns regarding pay cuts which came into effect earlier this year.

Air India has been reeling under tremendous debt for the past few years, and the government is now looking to sell its 100 per cent stake in the carrier. According to data, it has a debt of Rs 60,074 as of March 2019.