Pegatron mulls expansion of Apple factory near Chennai

In a meeting with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, T H Tung, chairman of the Taiwanese technology major, Pegatron Corporation, on Tuesday, indicated that his company is looking to expand the capacity of its existing manufacturing base in the state.

The company, a major supplier to Apple Inc, entered India in 2021 undr the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme by setting up its unit at Mahindra World City in Singaperumalkovil, 40 km from Chennai, with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore. The unit commenced operations only in September last and assembles flagship iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 much like its Taiwanese counterpart Foxconn.

Also Read | Tata Group closes in on deal to become first Indian iPhone maker

Pegatron’s interest in expansion is reminiscent of Apple’s earlier declaration that it is looking to shift a major portion of its operations out of China to countries like India. At the time of inaugurating the Singaperumalkovil plant, Stalin had expressed hope that Pegatron would expand its investment further.

“Pegatron is planning to invest more in India. We have been talking to them to ensure that they further invest in Tamil Nadu by expanding their Chennai facility. Today’s meeting has set the tone for further talks between the two sides. We can expect forward movement in the coming months,” a person aware of the developments told DH. He added that the space in the existing site is suffice for expansion and no further land acquisition will be required for the expansion.