PepsiCo to sell majority stake in Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion: Report

PepsiCo Inc will sell its controlling stake in Tropicana, Naked and other juice brands in North America to private equity firm PAI Partners for $3.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
It will retain a 39 per cent stake in the new joint venture in a deal valued at roughly $4.5 billion, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The beverage giant and PAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium
Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics
What will the Earth be like in 500 years?
Want to get started in Python? Learn these four things
Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit
Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious
A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual
New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth