PepsiCo to sell majority stake in Tropicana for $3.3 bn

PepsiCo to sell majority stake in Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion: Report

It will retain a 39 per cent stake in the new joint venture in a deal valued at roughly $4.5 billion, the report said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 03 2021, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 16:02 ist
PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. Credit: AFP File Photo

PepsiCo Inc will sell its controlling stake in Tropicana, Naked and other juice brands in North America to private equity firm PAI Partners for $3.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

It will retain a 39 per cent stake in the new joint venture in a deal valued at roughly $4.5 billion, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The beverage giant and PAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

PepsiCo
Business News

