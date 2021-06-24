Petrol, diesel prices revised: See city-wise rates

The price of petrol in Bengaluru remained over the Rs 100-mark on Thursday, with one litre of the commodity retailing for Rs 101.03, while the price of diesel was Rs 93.61 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Delhi showed a hike, standing at Rs 97.76 per litre against Rs 97.50 on Wednesday, while diesel is priced at Rs 88.30 per litre.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was Rs 103.89 per litre, the second-highest after Bhopal, where it costs Rs 105.99 per litre. Diesel in both cities costs Rs 95.79 and Rs 97 per litre respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 97.63 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 91.15 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.