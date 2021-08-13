PNB officer union writes to MD on various flaws

PNB officer union writes to MD on various flaws

The union also said a large number of NPA accounts in agriculture segments were upgraded on June 30 but degraded again

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 13 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 15:38 ist
When employees became familiar with one portal without any further training that portal is changed. Credit: Reuters Photo

All India Punjab National Bank Officers Federation (AIPNBOF) has written a letter to the PNB managing director regarding various flaws, including software glitches in the loan processing software.

The union also claimed that a large number of NPA accounts in agriculture segments were upgraded on June 30, 2021, and the same was degraded after a few days. Thus, causing financial loss of the bank, AIPNBOF general secretary Krishna Kumar in a letter dated July 26, 2021, addressed to the PNB managing director said.

"In the last one year, we have had LAP, CLAP and now LENS, when employees become familiar with one portal without any further training that portal is changed, adversely impacting our services. Today, for field functionaries, opening a loan account through LENS is like running a marathon," it said.

The LENS system logged out regularly, it said, adding one has to fill all the details afresh, resulting in wastage of productive time, the letter added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab National Bank
Union
India News

What's Brewing

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

Khudiram Bose: 18-year-old martyr who smiled at death

Khudiram Bose: 18-year-old martyr who smiled at death

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

 