PNB officer union writes to MD on various flaws

All India Punjab National Bank Officers Federation (AIPNBOF) has written a letter to the PNB managing director regarding various flaws, including software glitches in the loan processing software.

The union also claimed that a large number of NPA accounts in agriculture segments were upgraded on June 30, 2021, and the same was degraded after a few days. Thus, causing financial loss of the bank, AIPNBOF general secretary Krishna Kumar in a letter dated July 26, 2021, addressed to the PNB managing director said.

"In the last one year, we have had LAP, CLAP and now LENS, when employees become familiar with one portal without any further training that portal is changed, adversely impacting our services. Today, for field functionaries, opening a loan account through LENS is like running a marathon," it said.

The LENS system logged out regularly, it said, adding one has to fill all the details afresh, resulting in wastage of productive time, the letter added.