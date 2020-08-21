Quality control on imported toys from September 1

India is all set to enforce quality control for imported toys from September 1, besides stepping up surveillance on import of electronic goods and heavy machinery to ensure that only products conforming to standards enter the markets.

The enforcement of standards comes in the wake of reports that toys, particularly those imported from China, do not conform to the norms prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

India has Quality Control Orders (QCO) for 254 products in place. “The QCO for toys will come into force from September 1,” Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan told reporters through a video link.

A survey by the Quality Council of India (QCI) last year had found that nearly 67% of imported toys in Delhi-NCR markets had failed to meet the safety standards prescribed by the BIS, prompting the government to tighten import controls and make consignment-based testing mandatory.

According to the QCI report, 30% of plastic toys failed to meet the safety standards of admissible levels of phthalate, heavy metals, and 80% of plastic toys failed on mechanical and physical safety properties.

Paswan said that the BIS officials will also step up surveillance on imports of products and carry out surprise checks at seven ports along with officers of the Customs Department to check for quality standards.

“Only those products that meet the prescribed quality standards will be given permission to enter Indian markets,” Paswan said. However, he said the stepped-up surveillance may not lead to consignments getting stuck at ports as most of the products were manufactured at facilities that adhere to European Union standards.

Paswan said QCOs for another 268 products were in the pipeline and the Consumer Affairs Ministry was in discussion with other departments on having quality control norms for more products.