RBI approves Rajeev Ahuja as interim MD & CEO of RBL Bank; stock hits fresh 52-week low

This development comes days after the bank’s erstwhile CEO Vishwavir Ahuja went on leave on December 25

  • Dec 30 2021, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 14:20 ist
Shares of RBL Bank nose-dived over 7 per cent, after the central bank’s approval of Rajeev Ahuja as the MD & CEO. Credit: iStock Photo

RBL Bank informed exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Rajeev Ahuja as the interim Managing Director and CEO on Thursday.

The tenure for such appointment is for a period of three months with effect from December 25, 2021 or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier.

This development comes days after the bank’s erstwhile CEO Vishwavir Ahuja went on leave on December 25. He had nearly six months left for his term to end.

Meanwhile, shares of RBL Bank nose-dived over 7 per cent, after the central bank’s approval of Rajeev Ahuja as the MD & CEO. At 10:30 am, the stock was trading at Rs 130.90, a fresh 52-week low, on the National Stock Exchange.

