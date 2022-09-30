RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps to tame inflation

RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps to tame inflation

This is the fourth time in a row that the RBI has raised interest rate taking it to a cumulative 5.9 per cent to calm rising inflation

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2022, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 10:38 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

In a bid to tame inflation penetrating deep in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points.

This is the fourth time in a row that the RBI has raised interest rate taking it to a cumulative 5.9 per cent to calm rising inflation.

The move will also help arrest the fall of rupee against the US dollar by boosting foreign capital inflows. It will however make all types of loans -- housing, vehicles and other personal loans -- costlier. The consumer price inflation which the central bank tracks for monetary policy decisions has climbed to 7 per cent in August. This one percentage point hight than its upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RBI
MPC
Business News
Economy
India News
Shaktikanta Das

What's Brewing

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Three things Indian healthcare needs

Three things Indian healthcare needs

DH Toon | Eight years of the 'National Games'

DH Toon | Eight years of the 'National Games'

Is liberal democracy dying?

Is liberal democracy dying?

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

 