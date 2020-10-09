RBI leaves repo rate unchanged at 4%

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday left the key policy repo rate unchanged at 4%. The Reverse Repo rate also remained unchanged at 3.3%.

Repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds. Repo rate is used by monetary authorities to control inflation.

RBI has reduced the repo rate by 115 bps in 2020 on the back of 135 bps of rate cuts in 2019 and has maintained an accommodative stance despite the worryingly high inflation levels due to a near-collapse of the economy.

This was the first meeting of the MPC with new external members – Ashima Goyal, Jayanth Varma, and Shashanka Bhide.

The four-year terms of Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, and Ravindra Dholakia as external members had ended in September.

More to follow...