Reliance net profit drops 15% in Q3

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 15 per cent drop in its net profit to Rs 15,792 crore for the third quarter, according to a company's stock exchange filing.
The net profit of Rs 15,792 crore in October-December 2022 compares to Rs 18,549 crore a year back.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,20,592 crore from Rs 1,91,271 crore in October-December 2021.
