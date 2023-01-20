Reliance net profit drops 15% in Q3

Reliance net profit drops 15% in Q3

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 20 2023, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 19:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 15 per cent drop in its net profit to Rs 15,792 crore for the third quarter, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

The net profit of Rs 15,792 crore in October-December 2022 compares to Rs 18,549 crore a year back.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,20,592 crore from Rs 1,91,271 crore in October-December 2021.

Reliance
Reliance Group
Business News

