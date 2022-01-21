Reliance quarterly profit jumps 42% on energy boost

Reliance quarterly profit jumps 42% on energy boost

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 21 2022, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 20:55 ist

Reliance Industries Ltd, India's most valuable company, reported a 41.6% jump in third-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by strong performance in its oil-to-chemicals and retail businesses.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said consolidated profit rose to Rs 18,549 crore ($2.50 billion) in the quarter ended December 31 from Rs 13,101 crore a year earlier. ($1 = Rs 74.3330).

