Reliance Retail bids Rs 5,600 cr for Metro Cash & Carry: Report

Reliance Retail has submitted a bid of Rs 5,600 crore to acquire German retailer Metro AG's India subsidiary, Metro Cash & Carry, which is looking to exit the Indian market.

Competing with Reliance is Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group, which has placed a bid of Rs 8,000 cr, The Economic Times reported.

Metro India gave detailed presentations on performance and growth potential to senior teams from the two bidders in the presence of merchant bankers in Bengaluru two weeks ago, the report said, citing people in the know.

Metro Cash & Carry India currently operates 31 stores in the country under the brand Metro Wholesale.

Read | Ambani, Bezos among suitors vying for Metro’s Indian wholesale unit

"Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis. We have made and will continue to make necessary disclosures in compliance with our obligations under Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and our agreements with the stock exchanges," a Reliance spokesperson told the publication.

Reliance appears to have an edge against the Thailand-based conglomerate owing to the "swadeshi vs videshi" debate that has spread across the Indian industry in recent times. “Against this background, Reliance has an edge over others because it is the only Indian company serious about buying Metro India. Thailand’s CP Group is also hugely interested because it already has a presence in India through Lots Wholesale outlets,” an executive said.

Traders' body CAIT on Thursday accused Metro AG of fund diversion and violating FDI regulations in India, a charge which the German retailer rejected as "false and malicious".

"As per the media reports Metro Germany is looking to sell the India business and make profits of over Rs 10,000 crore on its investment in India which is nothing but the diversion of funds by accruing huge profits in India in past years," CAIT said in a statement.

The traders' body alleged Metro was "blatantly operating a B2C business" in the garb of cash-and-carry operations, in complete violation of FEMA and GST laws, making a "mockery" of the system.

(With PTI inputs)