Renault charged with 'deceit' in diesel emissions inquiry: Company

French carmaker Renault said Tuesday that it had been charged by prosecutors over claims it cheated on emission tests for diesel vehicles for several years, a scandal that has rocked rivals across the industry.

"Renault denies having committed any offence and reminds that its vehicles are not equipped with any rigging software for pollution control devices," the company said, reiterating its stance since the inquiry was opened in 2017.

Fraud investigators accused Renault of "fraudulent strategies" used by top managers to falsify the emission test results, including its longtime chief Carlos Ghosn.

France's Peugeot has also been targeted by investigators over suspected cheating in the "dieselgate" scandal, as have rivals including Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler, which merged with Peugeot early this year.

"Renault has always complied with French and European regulations," the company said.

It said a court had ordered the company to pay 20 million euros ($24 million) in bail and provide a bank guarantee of 60 million euros to cover any compensation orders.