Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL's) market cap on Friday hit Rs 9 trillion, making it the first Indian company to achieve such a market capitalisation in just 24 months.

The company's shares rose nearly 2 per cent on Friday trading session to hit Rs 1,423. The shares have surged nearly 26 per cent since January.

The company will announce its September quarter earnings later today.



More to follow...