Rolls-Royce partners Infosys for Aerospace Engineering in India

Rolls-Royce, a global aerospace and defence technology company, and Infosys, India's second largest IT services firm, have signed a strategic partnership for sourcing engineering and R&D services for Rolls-Royce’s Civil Aerospace business.

As part of the partnership, Rolls-Royce will transit a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for Civil Aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys. Leveraging its expertise in core engineering services, digital transformation capabilities, and Rolls-Royce product knowledge acquired through the partnership, Infosys will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce, according to a press statement.

Speaking about the partnership, Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India & South Asia, said, “India has grown to become a key contributor to the Rolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technical capability to support a broad range of complex business demands. Our vision is to continue this high capability engineering work in India, in partnership with Infosys."

The engineering centre for Civil Aerospace will strengthen Infosys’ existing capabilities in Turbomachinery and Propulsion that are currently delivered through a network of engineering centres in Mysuru, Baden, and Karlovac, the statement added.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “We have had a long and fruitful association with Rolls-Royce and are looking forward to supporting the company in addressing Civil Aerospace industry challenges."

Over the past decade, Rolls-Royce has established a multi-disciplinary engineering centre in Bengaluru, and this has been an integral part of Rolls-Royce Engineering and R&D services.

The Centre covers a mix of engineering capabilities spanning the full range of sub-functions and specialisms in R&D. Going forward, Rolls-Royce will continue these complex engineering activities in India in partnership with Infosys, the release said.