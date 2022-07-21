Rupee at all-time low, touches 80.06 against US dollar

Rupee on Thrusday fell 1 paisa to touch an all-time low of 80.06 against US dollar in early trade, tracking losses in most other Asian peers but traders expect dollar-selling intervention by the central bank to limit losses.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 79.99 on Wednesday.

Investors will watch out for the central bank after a source said the RBI was prepared to sell another $100 billion to defend the rupee from rapid falls.

(With inputs from agencies)

More to follow...