Rupee at all-time low, touches 80.06 against US dollar

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 21 2022, 09:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 09:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee on Thrusday fell 1 paisa to touch an all-time low of 80.06 against US dollar in early trade, tracking losses in most other Asian peers but traders expect dollar-selling intervention by the central bank to limit losses.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 79.99 on Wednesday.

Investors will watch out for the central bank after a source said the RBI was prepared to sell another $100 billion to defend the rupee from rapid falls.

(With inputs from agencies)

More to follow...

