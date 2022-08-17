Rupee gains 29 paise to close at 79.45 against US dollar

The rupee gained 29 paise to settle at 79.45 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as heavy buying in domestic equities and persistent foreign capital inflows strengthened investor sentiment.
Besides, softening crude oil prices and easing inflationary pressures supported the domestic unit, forex traders said.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 79.32 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.26 and a low of 79.48.
Also Read | Gold struggles for direction as investors await Fed minutes
It finally ended at 79.45 against the American currency, registering a rise of 29 paise over its previous close of 79.74.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 79.74.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 417.92 points or 0.70 per cent higher at 60,260.13, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 119 points or 0.67 per cent to 17,944.25.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.06 per cent to $92.28 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,376.84 crore, as per exchange data.
After turning net buyers last month, foreign investors have continued to invest in Indian equities and pumped in Rs 22,452 crore in the first two weeks of August.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India
OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots
DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?
Seek spaces where energies abound
World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31
You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata