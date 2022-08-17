Rupee gains 29 paise, closes at 79.45 against US dollar

Rupee gains 29 paise to close at 79.45 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 79.32 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.26 and a low of 79.48

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 17 2022, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 16:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee gained 29 paise to settle at 79.45 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as heavy buying in domestic equities and persistent foreign capital inflows strengthened investor sentiment.

Besides, softening crude oil prices and easing inflationary pressures supported the domestic unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 79.32 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.26 and a low of 79.48.

Also Read | Gold struggles for direction as investors await Fed minutes

It finally ended at 79.45 against the American currency, registering a rise of 29 paise over its previous close of 79.74.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 79.74.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 417.92 points or 0.70 per cent higher at 60,260.13, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 119 points or 0.67 per cent to 17,944.25.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.06 per cent to $92.28 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,376.84 crore, as per exchange data.

After turning net buyers last month, foreign investors have continued to invest in Indian equities and pumped in Rs 22,452 crore in the first two weeks of August.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
Business News
US dollar
Indian currency
BSE
NSE Nifty
Sensex
Forex

What's Brewing

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

Seek spaces where energies abound

Seek spaces where energies abound

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

 