Sami-Sabinsa Group to set up manufacturing facility in Hassan

Sami-Sabinsa Group on Wednesday announced the launch of its new manufacturing facility at Pharma SEZ Industrial Area in Hassan.

The new facility with a planned investment of Rs 200 crore is part of the Sami-Sabinsa Group’s growth strategy, said Muhammed Majeed, Founder & Chairman, Sami-Sabinsa Group here on Monday.

The first phase of the plant will house a 40,000 square metres Active Nutraceutical Ingredients (ANI) manufacturing unit, with an annual capacity of 300 tons. It will be functional by 2021.

Majeed said, “The new unit when operational will play a pivotal role in boosting our exports further and help us to double our revenues. The first phase, once functional in 2021, will provide employment to around 400 qualified workforce in the fast-growing industrial region of Hassan.”