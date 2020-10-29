Sensex drops as stocks slide on weak L&T earnings

Benchmark indices slid on Thursday, ahead of the expiry of October derivative contracts, while infrastructure stocks declined after weak results from industrial conglomerate Larsen and Toubro.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.82 per cent to 11,633.3 in pre-open trade and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.97 per cent to 39,537.17.

Larsen reported a quarterly loss from continuing operations on a standalone basis on Wednesday, sending its shares down 3.23 per cent in pre-open trade and pulling down the Nifty infrastructure index 1.09 per cent.

Axis Bank rose 0.36 per cent after the lender reported a profit for the September quarter.