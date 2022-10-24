Sensex, Nifty off to great start in Muhurat trading

Sensex, Nifty off to great start in Muhurat trading

All BSE sectoral indices were in the green, led by telecom, financial services, bankex, industrials and power

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 24 2022, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 19:30 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Market benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 635 points to 59,942 in the opening trade of the special Muhurat session on Monday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2079.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 635.12 points, or 1.07 per cent, at 59,942.27 in the first few minutes of trade.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 192.20 points or 1.09 per cent to 17,768.50.

All BSE sectoral indices were in the green, led by telecom, financial services, bankex, industrials and power.

Also Read | UK's FTSE 100 falls on stronger pound, lower oil prices amid PM contest

Brokers said buying activity picked up pace as investors opened their books on the first session of Samvat 2079.

Barring Hindustan Unilever, all Sensex stocks were trading in the positive zone.

L&T led the gainers' pack, spurting 2.10 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Nestle India, HDFC, HDFC Bank, NTPC and PowerGrid.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 438.89 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold to the tune of Rs 119.08 crore, as per exchange data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BSE
NSE
Nifty
Sensex
Markets
Business News

What's Brewing

Infographic | Delhi's AQI on Diwali since 2015

Infographic | Delhi's AQI on Diwali since 2015

Anchovies and sardines are a climate solution in a can

Anchovies and sardines are a climate solution in a can

Diyas made of cow dung add sparkle at Deepotsav

Diyas made of cow dung add sparkle at Deepotsav

In Pics | Sustainable gifting ideas for this Diwali

In Pics | Sustainable gifting ideas for this Diwali

23 iPhone handsets worth Rs 34 lakh seized at KIA

23 iPhone handsets worth Rs 34 lakh seized at KIA

 