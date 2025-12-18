LIVE
Good morning readers, Opposition MPs to march from Gandhi Statue to Makar Dwar in Parliament today to protest against VB -G RAM G Bill. Meanwhile, Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Wednesday wore a special air filter mask in the Parliament House complex to highlight the issue of air pollution and demanded a detailed discussion on it. Additionally, Securities Market Code Bill may be introduced in Parliament in Winter session. The three-week-long winter session is set to conclude tomorrow. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 03:58 IST
