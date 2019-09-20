Sensex rallies 1,900 points on FM's tax cut bonanza

Indian markets on Friday surged after the government proposed the lowering of corporate tax for domestic firms and new manufacturing companies.

In the early morning trade, the 30-share benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex surged by a whopping 950 points. At the time of filing this copy, the Sensex was trading with a gain of 1,946 (5.39%) at 38,039.34 points. Maruti, YES Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers on the index. The only loser on BSE Sensex was government-owned NTPC. The index is staring at its second-highest single-day gain ever after it went up by 2,111 points on May 18, 2009.

Similarly, broader index NSE Nifty50 was trading with a gain of 526.85 (4.92%) at 11,231.65 points at the time of filing this copy.

The rally came after the government announced the lowering of corporate tax rates. The government proposed to slash the corporate tax rate for domestic companies and new domestic manufacturing companies and, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the ordinance for cutting tax rate has been passed.

“Corporate tax rate to be 22% without exemptions, inclusive of surcharge and cess. No Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) applicable to such companies,” she said.