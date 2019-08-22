SFIO questions Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on Thursday questioned Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal regarding alleged financial irregularities at the now-defunct airline, according to sources.

In July, the corporate affairs ministry ordered an SFIO probe into the affairs of Jet Airways, which closed down its operations in April, after finding instances of fund diversions and large-scale irregularities.

A full-service carrier, Jet Airways shuttered operations on April 17 after running out of cash.

The sources said Goyal was questioned by SFIO officials in Mumbai on Thursday.

Specific details could not immediately be ascertained.

The ministry's inspection report had found large-scale irregularities, including diversion of funds, at the airline, sources had said in July.

In March, Goyal stepped down as chairman of the airline.

Currently, Jet Airways is undergoing resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.