SVB conducting business as usual, says new CEO

Silicon Valley Bank 'conducting business as usual', says new CEO

All the existing and new deposits are now protected by the financial regulator US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC)

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 14 2023, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 08:58 ist
A sign for Silicon Valley Bank is seen in Menlo Park, California US. Credit: Reuters Photo

Silicon Valley Bank N.A's new Chief Executive Officer Tim Mayopoulos said in a letter to clients on Monday that the lender is open and conducting business as usual.

All the existing and new deposits are protected by the financial regulator US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), according to the letter seen by Reuters, adding that the bank is conducting business as usual within the United States and expected to resume cross-border transactions in the coming days.

Also Read — Here’s how SVB’s collapse is reverberating around the world

FDIC had tapped Mayopoulos as CEO of the newly created entity, named Silicon Valley Bank N.A, after the regulator took control of SVB following its collapse that crippled stocks and triggered concerns of a contagion throughout global markets.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Silicon Valley Bank
Business News
US news
Markets

Related videos

What's Brewing

Panel slams airlines for faking shortage of seats

Panel slams airlines for faking shortage of seats

Landslide kills 8 in Brazil's Manaus

Landslide kills 8 in Brazil's Manaus

Protecting families from ruinous healthcare costs

Protecting families from ruinous healthcare costs

DH Toon | 'Overact! That's how we win polls'

DH Toon | 'Overact! That's how we win polls'

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

 