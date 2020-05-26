Skoda India launches new Rapid, Superb and Karoq

Skoda Auto India, on Tuesday, launched three vehicles via virtual conference – the new Rapid 1.0 TSI, new Superb and the new Karoq. The company also announced new TSI engines in the three vehicles.

The Rapid 1.0 TSI sedan, the Superb luxury sedan and Karoq SUV are priced from Rs 7.49 lakh, Rs 29.99 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh respectively, ex-showroom. The company also demonstrated BS-VI with three new Turbocharged Stratified Injection (or TSI) engine options – 1.0 TSI, 1.5 TSI and 2.0 TSI.

The Skoda Rapid will now come with the 1.0 TSI petrol engine with a power output of 110 ps and a fuel efficiency of 18.97 kmpl. The Superb range, Laurin & Klement and SportLine will have the new 190 ps 2.0 TSI petrol engine that can touch 100 kmph from nought in 7.7 seconds and has a top speed of 239 kmph. The Karoq now gets the new 150 ps 1.5 TSI petrol engine mated with an automatic seven speed DSG gearbox delivering a fuel efficiency figure of 16.95 kmpl (high phase WLTP) and a top speed of 202 kmph.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said: “We championed the online sales experience with the launch of the Octavia RS 245. Today, with the industry first one of a kind Virtual Conference we added three new products in our portfolio: the new Rapid 1.0 TSI, the new Superb and the all-new Karoq. These provide a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors, class leading safety and intelligent connectivity features. The latest Skoda offerings are deemed to be bestsellers, setting benchmarks for functionality, practicality and spaciousness in their segments.

“The new 'Simply Clever' digital launch format testifies our commitment to use technology as a tool to stay connected with our patrons, more so in these unprecedented circumstances. In a phased manner, we will resume operations at our dealership facilities in strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the authorities to curtail any potential spread of the coronavirus. Skoda Auto will continue to support the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with numerous CSR initiatives.” he added.

The Rapid has a new 1.0 TSI petrol engine that puts out 110 ps of power at 5000 rpm and 175 Nm of torque at 1750 rpm. The company said that the Rapid 1.0 TSI, with the six speed manual transmission, will have a fuel efficiency figure of 18.97 kmpl under standard test conditions. Compared with the outgoing 1.6 MPI engine, the new Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI has a 5 per cent increase in power and a 14 per cent rise in torque output. The new Rapid also has a 23 per cent increase in fuel efficiency against the previous motor.

The Rapid competes with the likes of its cousin, the Volkswagen Vento, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and others.

In the luxury sedan Superb, the new 2.0 TSI petrol engine has been mated to an automatic seven speed DSG gearbox. It can put out 190 ps of power and a peak torque output of 320 Nm and the company claims a fuel efficiency figure of 15.10 kmpl. Acceleration from zero to 100 kmph is in 7.7 seconds and the top speed is 239 kmph.

In the Karoq, the new 1.5 TSI petrol engine, mated with an automatic seven speed DSG gearbox, delivers 150 ps of power and a peak torque output of 250 Nm, while delivering a fuel efficiency figure of 16.95 kmpl (high phase WLTP) and a top speed of 202 kmph.

Skoda cars can be booked online at www.buyskodaonline.co.in.