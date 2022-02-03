Sony Music, Sony Pictures team up to form media talent arm

Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced the launch of ‘Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India’ (SETVI) on Thursday.

The cross-corporation joint venture for Sony Group in India will offer actors, musicians, sportspersons, gamers & content creators in India opportunities for co-ventures, metaverse solutions, brand partnerships and management.

The media company said in a statement that India sustains one of the largest local language content creation ecosystems in the world and is on track to become the third-largest consumer market by 2030.

The company said talent represented by SETVI will benefit from potential partnerships and global opportunities across the wider Sony Group, such as Sony PlayStation and Sony Electronics.

“SETVI will leverage our expertise, deep local relationships and global reach to give talent the potential to scale, become household brands and fully realize their creative and commercial potential,” added Shridhar Subramaniam, President of Corporate Strategy and Market Development in Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment.

Sony has named Vijay Singh, as its new CEO, who was the former CEO of Fox Star Studios India. The board of directors comprises Shridhar Subramaniam, Sanford Panitch (President, Sony Pictures Motion), and N P Singh (MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India).

