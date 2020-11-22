'Sputnik V to cost less than Pfizer and Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines'

Shortly after Moderna, an American pharmaceutical giant that claims its Covid-19 vaccine has an efficacy of around 94.5 per cent said that they would charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose, Russia’s first Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V makers said on Twitter that their shots would cost lower.

“Translating pharma lingo: the announced price of Pfizer of $19.50 and Moderna of $25-$37 per dose actually means their price of $39 and $50-$74 per person. Two doses are required per person for the Pfizer, Sputnik V and Moderna vaccines. The price of Sputnik V will be much lower,” tweeted Sputnik V in response to Moderna’s announcement.

Earlier, Moderna’s Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS) that the company will charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, depending on the amount ordered.

"Our vaccine, therefore, costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50," he was quoted as saying.

On Monday, an EU official involved in the talks said the European Commission wanted to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose.

