Sri Lanka's main stock index climbed nearly 1.9% while the rupee currency gained 0.4% on Monday, a day after former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the presidential election by a big margin.

The stock index touched 6,135.20, its highest since Nov. 2, 2018. It was up 1.54% at 0600 GMT.

The rupee rose to 179.40 per U.S. dollar soon after it opened. It traded at 179.95 at 0601 GMT.