<p>In our fast-paced lives, as we move through each day, we are often presented with the choice to show kindness over indifference. A recent experience involving a close friend brought this truth into sharp focus.</p>.<p>After spending two cherished weeks with us on holiday, he was preparing to return. In the flurry of packing and saying goodbyes, he forgot to buy sweets for his colleagues and friends – a small tradition he usually followed after every trip. Realising this, he told me that he would make a quick <br>stop at one of the airport shops before boarding his flight. When I asked him about it the next day, he shared what had happened.</p>.<p>As he stood at the counter selecting a few boxes of sweets, the lady <br>at the checkout, perhaps noticing his indecision, gently urged him to consider adding a bit more to his cart so that she could reach her monthly sales target.</p>.<p>He could have easily declined. But instead, he paused, considered her situation, and chose to do something kind. He asked her how much more she needed to hit her target and then told her to go ahead and bill him up to that amount. Just like that, a small, unexpected moment turned into an act of kindness. What struck me about this story wasn’t the money spent or the sweets purchased. It was the spontaneous decision to choose kindness over reason or logic. This, to me, is the essence of kindness – a decision that is spontaneous, unpublicised and arising from simply noticing someone in need and responding with empathy.</p>.<p>The decision to show kindness created ripples that extended well beyond that moment. The woman at the counter likely went home not just relieved but uplifted by a stranger’s empathy. For my friend, that brief encounter certainly became an opportunity to seize and embody generosity, a virtue that quietly shapes character over time.</p>.<p>In a world that often feels indifferent, choosing kindness, even in small, everyday situations, can spark connection, understanding and a sense of shared humanity. We may not always remember the sweets we buy or the errands we complete, but we do remember the kindness that guided our actions. Kindness leaves behind a gentle but lasting trail, one that echoes far beyond the moment it was offered.</p>