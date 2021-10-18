Sterlite Power bags Rs 324-crore transmission project

Sterlite Power bags Rs 324-crore transmission project

Sterlite Power has a track record of executing complex projects successfully with the use of technology and innovative solutions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 18 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 14:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sterlite Power on Monday said it has bagged Nangalbibra -Bongaigaon inter-state power transmission project worth Rs 324 crore.

"Sterlite Power, a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider, has been awarded the Nangalbibra-Bongaigaon interstate power transmission project worth Rs 324 crore through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) by virtue of emerging as the L1 bidder," a company statement said.

The project elements consist of a new 220/132 kV substation at Nangalbibra and laying of 130 km of 400kV D/c transmission line connecting Bongaigaon in Assam to Nangalbibra in Meghalaya across the river Brahmaputra, it added.

The project will also have 20 km of 132kV D/c line connecting Hatsinghmari in Assam to Ampati in Meghalaya.

Sterlite Power has a track record of executing complex projects successfully with the use of technology and innovative solutions.

The company has completed the NER-II project, an inter-state transmission scheme spanning across the north-eastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.

It will also leverage its prior experience in implementing river-crossing solutions across the Ganges to address the challenge of long span river crossing across the Brahmaputra River.

With this project win, Sterlite Power now has a portfolio of 26 projects across India and Brazil, which includes projects under various stages of development and those that have been sold. The company is focused on integrating renewable energy sources to the transmission grids.

Sterlite Power is a leading power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider with projects covering approximately 13,700 circuit kms of transmission lines across India and Brazil.

The company has a portfolio of high-performance power conductors, EHV cables and OPGW. 

