Supriya Lifescience IPO to open on December 16; plans to raise Rs 700 crore

Supriya Lifescience Limited, a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, has fixed a price band of Rs 265 to Rs 274 per Equity Share for its IPO opening on December 16.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 54 Equity Shares and in multiples of 54 equity shares thereafter.

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on December 20.

The bidding for anchor investors will open on December 15.

The company seeks to raise Rs 700 crore.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 500 crore by its promoter Satish Waman Wagh.

