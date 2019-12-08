Tamara Leisure forays into Kerala market

Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt Ltd, the Bangalore-based hospitality group with properties in Kodaikanal, Coorg and Bengaluru, has forayed into the Kerala market with the launch of their 5-star hotel ‘O’ by Tamara, reports DHNS from Bengaluru.

The hotel has 152-rooms and the largest convention centre in the state capital, said Shruti Shibulal, CEO and Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences in a statement.

The company is planning to add 1,000 rooms by 2025. Shruti Shibulal has chalked out a string of plans for Kerala, with upcoming projects in Alappuzha, Guruvayoor and Kannur.

The project is certified under the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA).

The company has earmarked an investment of Rs 300 crore for its expansion in Kerala which includes upcoming hotels, the company said in the statement.