Tata Motors Q4 consolidated net loss at Rs 7,585 crore; FY21 net loss at Rs 13,395 crore

It had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 9,864 crore in the January-March period of FY2019-20

PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2021, 18:01 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 18:28 ist
Workers assemble a Tata Tigor car inside the Tata Motors car plant in Sanand, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters file photo

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,585 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

It had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 9,864 crore in the January-March period of FY2019-20, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

The auto major's total income in the fourth quarter of FY'21 stood at Rs 89,319 crore. It was at Rs 63,057 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13,395 crore, against a net loss of Rs 11,975 crore in 2019-20.

Its total income stood at Rs 2,52,438 crore for the last financial year as against Rs 2,64,041 crore in FY'20.

