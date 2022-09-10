Tata Motors to launch Tiago EV

In a bid to make electric passenger vehicles more affordable, India's largest electric carmaker Tata Motors on Friday - World EV Day - announced its plans to launch the affordable Tiago EV. It will launch 10 electric vehicles (EV) in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels, the company said.

"Today, is a momentous occasion for us, as we announce the expansion of our EV portfolio further with a new mainstream intervention from the stable of Tata Motors, the Tiago EV," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. As part of its market expansion plans for the next phase of e-mobility, the company plans to bring all the EV benefits including easy drive, silent cabin and a low cost of ownership to a more accessible level, Chandra added.

Experts said affordable options will help in mainstreaming EVs in the world's fourth largest automobile market whose roads are dominated by two-wheelers. "The mass market adoption of EV passenger vehicles will happen once the affordable section takes off," said Som Kapoor, Partner, EY.

Others expect the company to have some EVs priced below Rs 10 lakhs. "We expect Tata to position EVs across different price classes starting from sub-10 lakhs (rupees)," said Suraj Ghosh, Director, Powertrain & Compliance Forecasts, South Asia, S&P Global Mobility.

Tata intends to continue its lead in the EV segment with its aggressive investments and product strategy, Ghosh added. The company currently has over 40,000 EVs plying on roads and commands a lion's share of close to 90 per cent of India's EVs.

"The EV race is truly on. With the battery performance improving substantially there will be a lot of brands launching products," Kapoor said.