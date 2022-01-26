Tata Sky changes name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

India’s leading direct-to-home (DTH) company Tata Sky announced that the company is going to drop ‘Sky’ from its brand name after 18 years and will rebrand itself as 'Tata Play' as it looks to expand its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings.

Keeping in line with the changing times, the DTH platform also said that it has added Netflix and 13 other OTT services including Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar in its package called ‘Binge’.

"While we originally started as a DTH company, we have now fully transformed into a content distribution company," Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play, told Economic Times. He further said that the base of customers has been changing and hence, the company wanted to create a platform and provide the customers with a unified experience.

The Tata Play Netflix combo packs would be starting at Rs 399 per month effective from January 27 and would be promoted by Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in national markets.

Tata Sky, the company that started operating in 2004 was launched as an 80:20 joint venture between Tata Sons and 21st Century Fox. Later Murdoch’s Fox sold the entertainment business to The Walt Disney Company, with that its stake also got transferred to Walt Disney.

