Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran condoles death of Cyrus Mistry

  • Sep 04 2022, 19:33 ist
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Sunday condoled the death of Cyrus Mistry, a man who, he said, had a passion for life.

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

He further said, "My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times."

According to police, Mistry (54) was killed on Sunday when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

Mistry took over as Chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012 after Ratan Tata retired. However, in October 2016 he was ousted from the position followed by boardroom battles and a long-drawn legal battle.

Chandrasekaran was designated as Chairman of Tata Sons in January 2017 and took official charge in February 2017.

