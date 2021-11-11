Tata Steel Q2 net profit jumps manifold to Rs 12,547 cr

Domestic steel giant Tata Steel on Thursday said its consolidated net profit jumped manifold to Rs 12,547.70 crore in the July-September quarter of 2021-22, helped by higher income.
The company's net profit was at Rs 1,665.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.
Its total income during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 60,553.63 crore against Rs 39,157.79 crore in the year-ago period.
The firm's total expenses were at Rs 47,135.28 crore in July-September 2021 against Rs 37,000.28 crore a year ago.
Tata Steel is among the top steel companies in the world with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum.
