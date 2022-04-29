Tatas gear up to make chips, EV batteries

Steel-to-salt conglomerate Tata Group is evaluating plans to enter the chip-making business to cut its reliance on imports.

The news came at a time when a global semiconductor shortage has hurt the production of everything from cars to computers.

“Manufacturing semiconductors is a space we are looking at. We have already gotten into precision manufacturing and related assembly in the semiconductor value chain,” said N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, the group’s main holding company.

Tata is in talks with Tamil Nadu to set up its chip-making unit, a senior government official told DH. Tamil Nadu has proposed Coimbatore for the factory, even as the group continued talks with other South Indian states such as Karnataka and Telangana for the same.

It is also considering the option to acquire assets in the chip-making space outside India, the source said.

Tata also revealed plans to make batteries for electric vehicles, promising more details of the venture at a later date.

Earlier on Friday, the EV arm of Tata Motors unveiled its new-generation platform which will roll out electric cars with a minimum range of 500 km and advanced technology features including voice assist, artificial intelligence and machine language, hoping to woo buyers in India and abroad.

Currently, the electric cars in Tata Motors’ portfolio – Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV – give a range of around 300 km.

The platform, dubbed “Tata Avinya”, will see multiple EV models, with the first one expected to hit the road by 2025.

Chandrasekaran said the group wanted to attain total assurance and capabilities to deliver top-quality electric cars. While it was aligned with the government’s goal of cutting down emissions, “our ambition is much larger”, he said.

The EVs made on the new platform “will be ready for all global terrains”, said Shailesh Chandra – Managing Director, Tata Motors.

“With this architecture, the goal is to go global, eventually, and be the best,” said Chandrasekaran.

