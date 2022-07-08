TCS reports over 5% jump in June-quarter profit

TCS reports over 5% jump in June-quarter profit on strong deal wins

Revenue from operations jumped 16.2% to Rs 52,758 crore

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 08 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 16:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported a 5.2% rise in June-quarter profit on Friday, as India's top IT exporter won more contracts from companies looking to digitise operations.

Net profit rose to Rs 9,478 crore ($1.20 billion) in the three months to June 30, from Rs 9,008 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations jumped 16.2% to Rs 52,758 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services
Business News
quarterly earnings

