TCS reports over 5% jump in June-quarter profit on strong deal wins

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported a 5.2% rise in June-quarter profit on Friday, as India's top IT exporter won more contracts from companies looking to digitise operations.

Net profit rose to Rs 9,478 crore ($1.20 billion) in the three months to June 30, from Rs 9,008 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations jumped 16.2% to Rs 52,758 crore.