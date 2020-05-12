Toyota Kirloskar Motor partially resumes retail & after-sales operations

After weeks of nationwide lockdown leading to complete shutdown of manufacturing and retail units, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday announced the partial resumption of dealer and after-sales operations.

The company announced the partial reopening of 171 dealership outlets, which are now functional.

Close to 146 service outlets of Toyota are also operational nationally, providing its services by prioritising domains like spare parts supply in response to the market needs where service activities have already started, the company said in a statement.

All dealerships will practice stringent social distancing with Government-prescribed percentage of the workforce at a given point, it was stated.