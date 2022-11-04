Twitter services down for some users in India

Several users reported problems while logging into Twitter on Friday, according to Downdetector.

Twitter users said that the microblogging platform was working fine on the mobile app but they faced issues while logging into the desktop version.

As users tried to log in to their Twitter accounts on their desktop, a message read: "Something went wrong, but don't fret - let's give it another shot".



Twitter service outage reported in major Indian cities. Credit: DownDetector



According to downdetector.com, a website that monitors online outages, 93 per cent of users had issues with Twitter on Web, while just six per cent faced issues with the mobile platform.

More to follow...