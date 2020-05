Rolls-Royce, the British maker of plane engines, said Wednesday it will cut at least 9,000 jobs and slash costs elsewhere, as the coronavirus slams the aviation sector.

"We are proposing a major reorganisation of our business to adapt to the new level of demand we are seeing from customers," chief executive Warren East said in a statement.

"As a result, we expect the loss of at least 9,000 roles from our global workforce of 52,000."