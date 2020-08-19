UK inflation jumps on coronavirus fallout, rebounding oil

Inflation in Britain rose to its highest level in four months in July, fuelled by rebounding oil prices and businesses passing on the costs of the coronavirus pandemic, data showed on Wednesday.

The annual inflation rate, as measured by the UK's Consumer Prices Index, rose to 1.0 percent in July from 0.6 percent in June, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

It is the highest level since March and comes after inflation slowed to a four-year low of 0.5 percent in May when Britain was in coronavirus lockdown.

Volatility is expected to continue with analysts predicting a large slowdown in inflation in August after the government recently cut tax for the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The pick-up in the inflation rate in July was "due to the largest monthly (petrol) pump price increase in nearly a decade, as international oil prices rose from their lows earlier this year", said Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS.

"In addition, prices for private dental treatment, physiotherapy and haircuts have increased with the need for personal protective equipment contributing to costs for these businesses," he said.

Clothing prices were also a factor, as they declined by less than a year earlier, the ONS said.