Unacademy sacks 12% of it's workforce in fourth round of layoffs

SoftBank-backed ed-tech unicorn Unacademy will cut 12 per cent of its workforce, its co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal said in an email to employees. This will be the fourth round of layoffs announced by the tech startup.

The internal memo from Munjal, seen by DH, said “I never thought I would need to send out another message like this, but here I am. We have taken every step in the right direction to make our core business profitable, yet it’s not enough. We have to go further, we have to go deeper."

"Unfortunately, this has led me to take another difficult decision. We will be reducing the size of our team by 12 per cent to ensure that we can meet the goals we are chasing in the current realities we face. I did not anticipate I would have to do this again, and I'm very sorry," he added.

This comes just four months after the company laid off 10 per cent of its staff in November citing harsh economic conditions. Prior to that, in April 2022, the company let go of around 600 employees from its sales and marketing team, along with a few contractual staff and educators. Then later in June 2022, the startup fired 150 employees after a performance improvement plan. All of these add up to a job cut of 1,500 employees in a year.

The impacted employees will be getting severance pay equivalent to the notice period and an additional one month's pay along with accelerated vesting of one year for employees who have served the company for at least a year, Munjal said in the email, adding that the company would also pay for medical insurance for additional six months, until September 30.

In the email, Munjal assured his employees of dedicated placement and career support. "For the next few days we will focus on helping our parting team members. I would like to request all leaders and teams to support this transition," the email read.

Mass layoffs continue to be a stark reminder of the funding winter that has hit the Indian startup ecosystem. Last month, Byju’s, India’s most popular edtech company, fired over 900 employees in fresh layoffs

Due to rising costs and a global economic downturn, layoffs have become commonplace and even startups have not been able to secure themselves.