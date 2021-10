Unilever Q3 underlying sales beat estimates, keeps margin forecast

Consumer packaged goods maker Unilever reported higher-than-expected underlying sales growth for the third quarter on Thursday, helped by higher prices and strong demand in the United States, India, China and Turkey.

The maker of Dove soap reported a 2.5 per cent rise in underlying sales for the three months ended Sept. 30, beating the 2.2 per cent analysts had expected, according to a company supplied consensus.

The FTSE-listed company also kept its operating margin guidance of around flat for the full year.

