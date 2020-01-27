Union Budget 2020: Expectations for the recruitment sector

By Sanjay Goyal

“Last year established the adoption of new-age technologies like AI, Cloud computing, Machine learning and more. The dearth of the skilled workforce was the key factor in the slow transition and acquisition of change. On job training and promotion of certain courses on educational level should be a key focus in 2020. Also, the government needs to level up more on the employability of the available workforce through investments in relevant skill/vocational training.”

(Sanjay Goyal is a Business Head at TimesJobs & TechGig)