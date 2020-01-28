Union Budget 2020: GST for sports education needs revision

By Saumil Majmudar

Sports has been an essential part of a child’s education and vital for the all-round development of children. While various government schemes constantly promote sports across schools and communities, GST rates for services that enable children to play and provide them holistic education are currently clubbed with luxury items and should undergo a much-needed revision.

Moreover, in the current scenario, when there is a lack of safe play-spaces in many cities, schools are the only place where children have the opportunity to play. Therefore, tax breaks should be given to schools that give out their facilities to neighborhood communities for sports. These changes in the budget will help develop a healthier and fitter India.

(Saumil Majmudar is the Co-Founder, CEO & MD of Sportz Village)