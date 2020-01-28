Union Budget 2020: Invite young entrepreneurs for public-private-partnerships

By Vikram Pawar

Indian Startup Ecosystem is bustling with innovative concepts – a combination of tech and non-tech start-ups. The most visible challenges for these start-ups are go-to-market strategies and scaling-up. With the Modi government promoting Make In India, its time they mandate all Govt establishments to use the innovative technologies the start-ups have created. Another way the government can give a fillip to the start-up ecosystem is to invite young, budding entrepreneurs for a public-private partnership to address some of the pressing issues affecting the common man. The setting up of an Rs. 10,000 Crore Fund of Funds and establishing an India start-up fund of Rs. 1,000 crore for technology start-ups will go a long way in fuelling the image of Make in India in true spirits and promote the start-up ecosystem with the faith that Government is a partner in innovation. Relaxation in regulation for foreign VC firms to invest in Indian start-ups will further boost tech start-ups.

Other expectations:

Increase in CTMSE credit/loan guarantee scheme by Central Government limit to be increased to Rs 5 Crores.

Reduction in GST % to be paid upfront that eats up into Opex.

Abolition of tax on Angel investors selling their shares.

“Withholding tax" should be reduced such that it matches the actual corporate tax and there are fewer cases of refund, resulting in more cash at hand for day-to-day business operations.

Encouragement of B2B start-ups, who rely on deep technologies to solve enterprise-level challenges, should be bolstered.

Start-up System integrators/product engineering firms to get a tax rebate on revenue generated from product development

(Vikram Pawar is the Cofounder and CEO of Techchefs)